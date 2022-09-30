General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Cut to $249.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $249.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.
General Dynamics Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $214.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
