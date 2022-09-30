General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Cut to $249.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $249.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $214.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

