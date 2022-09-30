Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

DOX opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amdocs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Amdocs by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

