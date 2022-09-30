PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
PC Connection stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79.
In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $94,725.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,095,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,998,117.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $567,801. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
