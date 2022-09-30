PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

PC Connection Trading Down 0.4 %

PC Connection stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $94,725.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,095,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,998,117.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $567,801. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PC Connection by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.