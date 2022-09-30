Wedbush Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $90.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $120.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $102.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endava Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endava by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Endava by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Endava by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Endava by 25,025.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Endava by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after buying an additional 296,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

