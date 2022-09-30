Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Lowered to $72.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi increased its position in Jabil by 30.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 292,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 150,360 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.