Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Raised to $106.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

