Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Price Target to $21.00

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of KW opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $25.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Insider Activity at Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,391,000 after buying an additional 371,474 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

