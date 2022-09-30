UBS Group Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $112.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $121.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

