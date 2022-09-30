Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.54.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $290.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.