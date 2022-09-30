Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FBRT opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $893.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Further Reading

