Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
NYSE:FBRT opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $893.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $17.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
