Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

