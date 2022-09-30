Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) vs. Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mexco Energy and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 0 8 0 3.00

Enerplus has a consensus target price of $22.89, indicating a potential upside of 60.62%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 48.35% 32.02% 29.36% Enerplus 28.82% 81.63% 24.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mexco Energy and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $6.59 million 5.07 $2.86 million $1.74 8.94 Enerplus $963.90 million 3.42 $234.44 million $2.00 7.13

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enerplus beats Mexco Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2022, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.616 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,970 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.