Analyzing International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) & IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Land Alliance and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $520,000.00 11.74 -$5.06 million N/A N/A IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima $272.63 million 0.96 $293.59 million $2.95 1.35

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance N/A -461.66% -91.10% IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 101.54% 4.29% 1.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares International Land Alliance and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for International Land Alliance and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima beats International Land Alliance on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial.

