Financial Survey: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) versus PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

ClearPoint Neuro and PolyPid are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and PolyPid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 15.37 -$14.41 million ($0.72) -14.21 PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.48) -0.50

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -85.88% -36.13% -25.58% PolyPid N/A -142.04% -111.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ClearPoint Neuro and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 1 3 0 2.75

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.63%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 845.12%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats PolyPid on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite. It has license and collaboration agreements with Boston Scientific Corporation, The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

