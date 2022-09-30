Head-To-Head Comparison: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and MMTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -27.08% N/A -10.51% MMTec N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $535.40 million 4.74 -$146.33 million ($2.92) -14.91 MMTec $650,000.00 6.76 -$7.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Rapid7 and MMTec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MMTec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rapid7 and MMTec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 4 10 0 2.71 MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rapid7 currently has a consensus price target of $103.77, suggesting a potential upside of 138.39%. Given Rapid7’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than MMTec.

Risk & Volatility

Rapid7 has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMTec has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MMTec beats Rapid7 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premises version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premises version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia, MM Future, MMBD Advisory and HC Securities; and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

