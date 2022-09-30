Comparing Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seer and Avantor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million 75.36 -$71.17 million ($1.37) -5.83 Avantor $7.39 billion 1.84 $572.60 million $0.93 21.72

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Seer has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantor has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seer and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 2 1 0 2.33 Avantor 0 4 10 0 2.71

Seer presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.70%. Avantor has a consensus target price of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 65.49%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than Seer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Seer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -695.94% -17.12% -16.03% Avantor 8.27% 27.14% 7.18%

Summary

Avantor beats Seer on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Avantor, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

