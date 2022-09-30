Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CDMO opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $366,294.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,787.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,196 shares of company stock worth $1,143,482. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

