Head-To-Head Comparison: Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV) versus Its Competitors

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) is one of 713 public companies in the "Holding & other investment offices" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Primavera Capital Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A $20.88 million 28.43 Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors $1.52 billion -$170.72 million 28.75

Primavera Capital Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Primavera Capital Acquisition. Primavera Capital Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Primavera Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primavera Capital Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Primavera Capital Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primavera Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 112 590 917 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 84.20%. Given Primavera Capital Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primavera Capital Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Primavera Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A 18.31% 4.55% Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 10.04% -62.19% 1.89%

Summary

Primavera Capital Acquisition rivals beat Primavera Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

