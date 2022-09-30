Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

ARHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $199,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arhaus Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $1,907,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $3,975,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $3,447,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.38 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

