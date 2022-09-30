Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

