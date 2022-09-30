Brokerages Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target at $11.83

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 19,096 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $188,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,763. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 70,985 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

