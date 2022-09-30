Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. William Blair downgraded Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 211.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

