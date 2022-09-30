Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives $163.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGVSF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tryg A/S from 164.00 to 157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tryg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

