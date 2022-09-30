Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $64,262,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.71 and a 200 day moving average of $212.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

