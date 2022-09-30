Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Grows By 190.9%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

