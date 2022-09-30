Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLZNY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of CLZNY opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. Clariant has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

About Clariant

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

(Get Rating)

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Further Reading

