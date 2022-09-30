Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.70% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $969.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 110,625 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,627,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 207.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 294,967 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

