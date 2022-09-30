Critical Survey: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Northern Trust pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QNB pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. QNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 4 8 0 2.54 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Trust and QNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Northern Trust currently has a consensus price target of $119.29, suggesting a potential upside of 38.28%. Given Northern Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than QNB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and QNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.49 billion 2.77 $1.55 billion $7.34 11.75 QNB $56.55 million 1.73 $16.49 million $4.11 6.67

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 23.13% 14.82% 0.93% QNB 27.15% 12.76% 0.88%

Summary

Northern Trust beats QNB on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

