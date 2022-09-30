Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

IE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

IE stock opened at 8.53 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 12.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,755,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 78,043,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,930,000. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $22,213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $4,094,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

