Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

IE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

IE stock opened at 8.53 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 12.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,755,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 78,043,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,930,000. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $22,213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $4,094,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.