Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. Sabre has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

