Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.