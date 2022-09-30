Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 181.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SANG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANG. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,591,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,080,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 202,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

