BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.52. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $2,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $1,790,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

