Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 210.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 978,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after buying an additional 663,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 360,508 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at about $14,487,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 292,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

