CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

CSX Trading Down 1.6 %

CSX stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,374,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,371,000 after purchasing an additional 280,026 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 90,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,044,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after purchasing an additional 951,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 104,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

