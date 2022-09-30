Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNBGet Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -208.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 35.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 538,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 141,115 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.