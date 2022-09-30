Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.63% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.13.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

