Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cinedigm

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $44,446.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 1,003,729 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 143,743 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Further Reading

