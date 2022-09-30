Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Rises By 198.6%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, an increase of 198.6% from the August 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I cut their price target on BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioVie in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of BIVI opened at $2.41 on Friday. BioVie has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie

BioVie Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioVie Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BioVie at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.