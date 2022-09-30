iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, an increase of 200.7% from the August 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 7.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IBTH opened at $22.25 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $25.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.