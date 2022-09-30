G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Up 205.6% in September

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the August 31st total of 84,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G Medical Innovations by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000.

G Medical Innovations Price Performance

Shares of G Medical Innovations stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. G Medical Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

Featured Stories

