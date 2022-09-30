TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TACT opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.76. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.