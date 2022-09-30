Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,410. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after acquiring an additional 921,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

