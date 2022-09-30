NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Short Interest Update

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NV Bekaert Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BEKAY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. NV Bekaert has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
About NV Bekaert
