Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

AIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AIT opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

