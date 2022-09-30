Short Interest in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW) Expands By 200.0%

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRW opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $568,000.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

