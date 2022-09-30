Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

