StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

