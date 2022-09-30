StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
