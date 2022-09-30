Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

