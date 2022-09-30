StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.13. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.81 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 9.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marine Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Marine Products by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

