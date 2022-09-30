StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Marine Products Price Performance
NYSE MPX opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.13. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.81 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 9.90%.
Institutional Trading of Marine Products
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
